Ambassador Hashmi Visits Sichuan To Enhance Cultural, Economic Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Sichuan, the economic and cultural hub of Southwest China, last week to further enhance cultural and economic cooperation.
He engaged the provincial leadership, business enterprises, academia, the Pakistani community, and Chinese media during this visit.
During his meeting with Chinese officials, both sides expressed satisfaction over the robust nature of Pakistan-China relations. They discussed proposals to enhance Pakistan-China (Sichuan) cooperation and collaboration, especially in the economic and cultural fields including through sister province and sister city relationships that are already in place.
Ambassador Hashmi met President of Sichuan University, highlighting the importance of academic research and scholarship in advancing bilateral relations, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
With a key focus on enhancing Pakistan’s exports and attracting Chinese investment, the Ambassador interacted with diverse business enterprises in sectors like agriculture, dairy, electronics, and logistics.
He also participated in an investment round table organized by the provincial China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and encouraged enterprises and businesses to take advantage of a liberal taxation regime and invest in export-oriented industries in Pakistan.
Ambassador Hashmi also celebrated the arrival of the first batch of 182 tonnes of Pakistani dry chilies in China while attending the signing of a Letter of Intent for a sister city relationship between Multan, Pakistan, and Neijiang, China.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
More Stories From World
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 3 pct in 20235 minutes ago
-
Thailand aims to attract more Chinese tourists in 20245 minutes ago
-
Pakistan researcher in China unveils revolutionary rechargeable sodium battery15 minutes ago
-
First women's rugby Lions tour to take place in New Zealand in 202715 minutes ago
-
China's Tianjin Port launches direct route for Chilean cherry imports15 minutes ago
-
Exhibition on Caravaggio works receives 80,000 visitors in Shanghai15 minutes ago
-
Over 50,000 migratory birds winter in north China lake15 minutes ago
-
Exhibition held to mark 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic ties15 minutes ago
-
5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Puerto Rico Region15 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results25 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan hails election of Pakistani-origin mayor of a U.S. township25 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures seven35 minutes ago