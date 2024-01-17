Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Visits Sichuan To Enhance Cultural, Economic Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Sichuan, the economic and cultural hub of Southwest China, last week to further enhance cultural and economic cooperation.

He engaged the provincial leadership, business enterprises, academia, the Pakistani community, and Chinese media during this visit.

During his meeting with Chinese officials, both sides expressed satisfaction over the robust nature of Pakistan-China relations. They discussed proposals to enhance Pakistan-China (Sichuan) cooperation and collaboration, especially in the economic and cultural fields including through sister province and sister city relationships that are already in place.

Ambassador Hashmi met President of Sichuan University, highlighting the importance of academic research and scholarship in advancing bilateral relations, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

With a key focus on enhancing Pakistan’s exports and attracting Chinese investment, the Ambassador interacted with diverse business enterprises in sectors like agriculture, dairy, electronics, and logistics.

He also participated in an investment round table organized by the provincial China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and encouraged enterprises and businesses to take advantage of a liberal taxation regime and invest in export-oriented industries in Pakistan.

Ambassador Hashmi also celebrated the arrival of the first batch of 182 tonnes of Pakistani dry chilies in China while attending the signing of a Letter of Intent for a sister city relationship between Multan, Pakistan, and Neijiang, China.

APP/asg

