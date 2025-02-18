Ambassador Hashmi visits Taihe Institute, discusses ways to fortify iron brotherhood

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Taihe Institute for in-depth exchange of views with Chairman of the Institute Peng Binge and President China Public Diplomacy Association, Wu Hailong

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Taihe Institute for in-depth exchange of views with Chairman of the Institute Peng Binge and President China Public Diplomacy Association, Wu Hailong.

Later, he had a free-flowing discussion with senior research fellows on the salience of Pak-China ties in the New Era, and ways to further fortify our iron brotherhood.

Senior diplomats from Pakistan Embassy and officials of Taihe Institute were also present.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Hashmi met Xie Peng, producer of Batie Girl, the first Pak-China feature film.

During the meeting, productive discussions were held on how to use cinema in further amplifying the public appreciation of iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China.

Separately, Ambassador Hashmi received Ms. Amanda Cheng, country head of Habib Bank China, Ms. Amanda and her team at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

She briefed on HBL China's performance in 2024.

"We discussed proposals to enhance economic ties between Pakistan and China and HBL's role in these endeavors including ongoing work by the Embassy to promote investment-led B2B matchmaking roadshows in priority sectors," the ambassador posted on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter.

APP/asg