Ambassador Hashmi Visits UN Resident Coordinator Office In China
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China met with United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in China, Siddharth Chatterjee here on Wednesday in Beijing.
During the meeting, the UN resident coordinator updated the ambassador on the collaborative efforts under the UN China Cooperation Framework and discussed the advancements being achieved in the ongoing UN reforms.
Ambassador Hashmi thanked Siddharth Chatterjee for his briefing and insight and said that he looked forward to more conversations in the lead upto the Summit of the Future later this year in New York.
“I had the pleasure of receiving His Excellency Khalil Hashmi, the esteemed Ambassador of Pakistan to China at the United Nations office in Beijing.
”
Ambassador Hashmi, whose career in diplomacy is distinguished by remarkable progression, bring with him a profound understanding of the United Nations, gleaned from his valuable experience at Pakistan’s UN mission both Geneva and New York, Chatterjee posted on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter.
During our meeting, I had the opportunity to update him on the collaborative efforts under the UN China Cooperation Framework and to discuss the advancements being achieved in the ongoing UN Reforms, he added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From World
-
Innovation is fundamental pillar for enhancing energy efficiency, sustainability: DoE Chairman8 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Municipality launches campaign for cleaner construction sites9 minutes ago
-
Sweden shuts Nord Stream probe over lack of jurisdiction9 minutes ago
-
National Guard Minister receives Russian Deputy Prime Minister,Minister of Industry18 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Home Minister visits Ministry of Interior pavilion at World Defense Show 202418 minutes ago
-
PO among three accused held18 minutes ago
-
US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'18 minutes ago
-
SEC raises $2.2 billion from Dual-Tranche Sukuk offering29 minutes ago
-
Israeli offensive in ‘overcrowded Rafah’ could amount to ‘war crimes’: UN59 minutes ago
-
China renews blue alert for blizzards1 hour ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Waste generated from Japan's Noto earthquake to reach 2.44 million tons1 hour ago