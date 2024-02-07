Open Menu

Ambassador Hashmi Visits UN Resident Coordinator Office In China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China met with United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in China, Siddharth Chatterjee here on Wednesday in Beijing.

During the meeting, the UN resident coordinator updated the ambassador on the collaborative efforts under the UN China Cooperation Framework and discussed the advancements being achieved in the ongoing UN reforms.

Ambassador Hashmi thanked Siddharth Chatterjee for his briefing and insight and said that he looked forward to more conversations in the lead upto the Summit of the Future later this year in New York.

“I had the pleasure of receiving His Excellency Khalil Hashmi, the esteemed Ambassador of Pakistan to China at the United Nations office in Beijing.

Ambassador Hashmi, whose career in diplomacy is distinguished by remarkable progression, bring with him a profound understanding of the United Nations, gleaned from his valuable experience at Pakistan’s UN mission both Geneva and New York, Chatterjee posted on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter.

During our meeting, I had the opportunity to update him on the collaborative efforts under the UN China Cooperation Framework and to discuss the advancements being achieved in the ongoing UN Reforms, he added.

