Ambassador Hayat, CEO Hub Brussels discuss increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan, Brussels region

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat on Tuesday met CEO Hub Brussels, Grippa Isabelle and exchanged views on further increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Brussels region.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries shared evolving trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan for Brussels region companies, the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels wrote on its official X wall.