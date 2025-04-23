- Home
- World
- Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & mobility dialogue
Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs Discuss Pak-EU Engagement On Migration & Mobility Dialogue
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 09:32 PM
Ambassador Rahim Hayat on Wednesday met with the Deputy Director General, European Union (EU) Home Affairs, Johannes Luchner and discussed existing Pakistan-EU engagement under the Migration & Mobility Dialogue
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat on Wednesday met with the Deputy Director General, European Union (EU) Home Affairs, Johannes Luchner and discussed existing Pakistan-EU engagement under the Migration & Mobility Dialogue.
During the meeting, they also discussed avenues to foster cooperation on legal pathways through the Talent Partnership initiative, global and regional developments.
Recent Stories
Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportuniti ..
ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification
SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implement ..
Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year
Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & m ..
DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity
Chiniot Police crack down on dacoit gang, recover stolen goods worth millions
GRF chief, SSUET Chancellor discuss collaborative opportunities
Crackdown held on dumpers in Chiniot
Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, National Interest: Dawood Khan
Election Commission striving to eliminate gender gap in electoral rolls
Finance minister highlights Pakistan’s efforts to address climate change throu ..
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & mobility dialogue4 minutes ago
-
Two Pakistani astronauts to be trained in China for spaceflight missions60 minutes ago
-
Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer1 hour ago
-
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye2 hours ago
-
Eurozone business activity 'broadly unchanged' in April: survey12 minutes ago
-
Chinese insulin product approved as first insulin glargine biosimilar in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
What we know ahead of Pope Francis's funeral3 hours ago
-
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast4 hours ago
-
I.Coast's barred opposition leader says is party's only presidential candidate4 hours ago
-
PSG draw with Nantes to stay unbeaten in Ligue 14 hours ago
-
PSG draw with Nantes to stay unbeaten in Ligue 14 hours ago
-
UK hosts downgraded Ukraine talks as Easter truce shatters5 hours ago