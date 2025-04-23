Open Menu

Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs Discuss Pak-EU Engagement On Migration & Mobility Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 09:32 PM

Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & mobility dialogue

Ambassador Rahim Hayat on Wednesday met with the Deputy Director General, European Union (EU) Home Affairs, Johannes Luchner and discussed existing Pakistan-EU engagement under the Migration & Mobility Dialogue

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat on Wednesday met with the Deputy Director General, European Union (EU) Home Affairs, Johannes Luchner and discussed existing Pakistan-EU engagement under the Migration & Mobility Dialogue.

During the meeting, they also discussed avenues to foster cooperation on legal pathways through the Talent Partnership initiative, global and regional developments.

Recent Stories

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilatera ..

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportuniti ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PT ..

ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification

4 minutes ago
 SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bol ..

SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implement ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken th ..

Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak- ..

Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & m ..

4 minutes ago
 DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes servic ..

DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity

4 minutes ago
Chiniot Police crack down on dacoit gang, recover ..

Chiniot Police crack down on dacoit gang, recover stolen goods worth millions

4 minutes ago
 GRF chief, SSUET Chancellor discuss collaborative ..

GRF chief, SSUET Chancellor discuss collaborative opportunities

4 minutes ago
 Crackdown held on dumpers in Chiniot

Crackdown held on dumpers in Chiniot

4 minutes ago
 Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, ..

Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, National Interest: Dawood Khan

57 minutes ago
 Election Commission striving to eliminate gender g ..

Election Commission striving to eliminate gender gap in electoral rolls

57 minutes ago
 Finance minister highlights Pakistan’s efforts t ..

Finance minister highlights Pakistan’s efforts to address climate change throu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World