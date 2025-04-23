Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & mobility dialogue

Ambassador Rahim Hayat on Wednesday met with the Deputy Director General, European Union (EU) Home Affairs, Johannes Luchner and discussed existing Pakistan-EU engagement under the Migration & Mobility Dialogue

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat on Wednesday met with the Deputy Director General, European Union (EU) Home Affairs, Johannes Luchner and discussed existing Pakistan-EU engagement under the Migration & Mobility Dialogue.

During the meeting, they also discussed avenues to foster cooperation on legal pathways through the Talent Partnership initiative, global and regional developments.