Ambassador Hayat Presents His Credentials To Presidents Of EU Commission, Council
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Ambasador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Friday presented his Letters of Credence to President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
The event took place here at a dignified ceremony, the Pakistan Embassy in Belgium wrote on its official X wall.
