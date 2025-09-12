Open Menu

Ambassador Hayat Presents His Credentials To Presidents Of EU Commission, Council

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Ambassador Hayat presents his credentials to Presidents of EU Commission, Council

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Ambasador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Friday presented his Letters of Credence to President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The event took place here at a dignified ceremony, the Pakistan Embassy in Belgium wrote on its official X wall.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

19 minutes ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

49 minutes ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

2 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

2 hours ago
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

3 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

3 hours ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From World