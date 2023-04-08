Ambassador Invites Russian Prime Minister Mishustin to Visit Mauritius

Mauritian Ambassador to Russia Heswar Janke told Sputnik that he had invited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to pay a visit to the African island nation to see for himself the opportunities it has for Russian investors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Mauritian Ambassador to Russia Heswar Janke told Sputnik that he had invited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to pay a visit to the African island nation to see for himself the opportunities it has for Russian investors.

"The two countries should follow through at the high level, at the prime minister's level ... I keep requesting that the prime minister and his delegation visit (us)," Janke said, adding that he believes there will be "some chemistry" between Russia and Mauritius when this visit takes place.

Mauritius has "lots of opportunities" for Russia, the ambassador said, outlining the most prospective areas for cooperation.

"I have already requested some shipping companies to go to Mauritius ... In the fishing industry, for example, we have already signed a MoU (memorandum of understanding), I think it is going to Mauritius to develop the shipping, or how we call it 'the blue economy'," Janke said.

Furthermore, Mauritius is interested in Russia's expertise in constructing tourist and transport infrastructure, the ambassador said, praising the quality of buildings, bridges and roads in Russia. Janke invited Russian investors to take part in infrastructure projects, invest in hotels and smart cities in his country.

Mauritius is an island nation off the southeast coast of the African continent and east of Madagascar. The country is comprised of the main island called Mauritius, Rodrigues Island and multiple other islands and islets. The island of Mauritius is volcanic in origin and is surrounded by coral reefs.