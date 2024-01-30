Open Menu

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi Presents His Credentials To President Xi Jinping

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presented his credentials as the 22nd Ambassador of Pakistan to China, to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at an elegant ceremony at the Great Hall of People in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presented his credentials as the 22nd Ambassador of Pakistan to China, to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at an elegant ceremony at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

The ceremony also included the presentation of credentials by a group of foreign envoys from other countries.

The presentation of credentials was followed by a brief interaction with President Xi.

The Chinese president congratulated the envoys on assuming their role as ambassadors to China and underlined China's foreign policy priorities, including the improvement of the lives of 1.4 billion Chinese people and the need for win-win and mutually beneficial cooperation: economic globalization; and inclusive multilateralism.

Key Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi; Ms.

Hua Chunying, Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA); and senior officials of Chinese MFA were also present at the ceremony.

Ambassador Hashmi, with a distinguished career in diplomacy, has around thirty years of experience with the Foreign Service of Pakistan.

He has served in several key positions, both bilateral and multilateral. His last assignment before assuming the role of Ambassador to China was as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva.

The envoy has also served in China earlier as Counsellor at Pakistan Embassy, in Beijing from 2008-2010.

Ambassador Hashmi, for his current assignment, had arrived in Beijing in November 2023 and had started his official work.

The presentation of credentials formalizes the Ambassador's role as Pakistan's envoy to China.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations China Beijing Geneva November From Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doin ..

PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business

2 minutes ago
 PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Ra ..

PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah

9 minutes ago
 RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of ..

RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects

9 minutes ago
 Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge o ..

Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region

9 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition

LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition

9 minutes ago
 Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospit ..

Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital

9 minutes ago
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie ..

Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region

15 minutes ago
 Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign ra ..

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House att ..

LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case

3 minutes ago
 77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in cu ..

77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

3 minutes ago
 NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor

NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor

3 minutes ago
 Siren launches al-powered search with mobile acces ..

Siren launches al-powered search with mobile access

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World