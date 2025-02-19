Open Menu

Ambassador Mumtaz Baloch Calls On President Pakistan-France Friendship Group

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday met with President of Pakistan-France Friendship Group, Senator Pascal Allizard in the French Senate.

They discussed Pakistan-France relations and underlined the important role of Parliaments in fostering bilateral exchanges; cooperation in economy and trade, cultural, scientific and educational exchanges; and promoting people-to-people contacts.

More Stories From World