Ambassador Mumtaz Baloch calls on President Pakistan-France Friendship Group

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Wednesday met with President of Pakistan-France Friendship Group, Senator Pascal Allizard in the French Senate.

They discussed Pakistan-France relations and underlined the important role of Parliaments in fostering bilateral exchanges; cooperation in economy and trade, cultural, scientific and educational exchanges; and promoting people-to-people contacts.