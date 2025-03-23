Ambassador Munir Akram Honoured At Farewell Reception Hosted By Pakistan's UN Mission
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 08:50 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Mission to the United Nations hosted a reception Saturday to bid farewell to Ambassador Munir Akram
a "distinguished figure in multilateral diplomacy" who is leaving his post at the end of this month.
Attending the event were Permanent Representative designate Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, the Consul General in New York, Aamir Ahmed Atozai, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Usman Jadoon, officers of the Mission and their families, staff members, and the wife of Ambassador Akram.
In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad paid a glowing tributes to his predecessor, acknowledging his decades of "outstanding service" to Pakistan.
He described Ambassador Munir Akram as a "mentor, a brilliant strategist, and a distinguished figure in multilateral diplomacy one who has served Pakistan with great distinction and unwavering dedication.
"
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad also said that Ambassador Akram's remarkable legacy in public service would continue to inspire generations of Pakistani diplomats.
On his part, Ambassador Munir Akram called his journey “long and challenging, yet deeply rewarding.”
He underscored the pivotal role of the Pakistan Foreign Service in safeguarding the country’s national interests in an increasingly complex global landscape. Addressing the officers, he shared insights on enhancing their professional capacity to effectively navigate emerging challenges.
A video package featuring remarks from ambassadors of various missions and officers of the Pakistan Mission was also played, highlighting Ambassador Akram’s contributions and his impact on Pakistan’s diplomatic community.
