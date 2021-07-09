UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Of Turkmenistan Presented His Credentials To The President Of The Republic Of Poland

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:49 PM

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Federal Republic of Germany Berdimurad Redjepov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Poland (with the residence in Berlin)

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 09th July, 2021) The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Federal Republic of Germany Berdimurad Redjepov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Poland (with the residence in Berlin).


During the ceremony, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of the Republic of Poland on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.


During the meeting, President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda expressed gratitude for the warm words on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and addressed, in turn, his best wishes for peace and prosperity to the President and the people of Turkmenistan.

