Ambassador Qureshi calls on Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Brussels

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi met the Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Brussels, Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Franco Coppola.

During the meeting both the dignitaries underscored excellent relations between Pakistan and the Holy See. They also agreed to strengthen engagement in Brussels.