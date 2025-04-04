Ambassador Qureshi Calls On Dean Of Diplomatic Corps In Brussels
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 08:24 PM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi met the Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Brussels, Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Franco Coppola.
During the meeting both the dignitaries underscored excellent relations between Pakistan and the Holy See. They also agreed to strengthen engagement in Brussels.
