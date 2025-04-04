Open Menu

Ambassador Qureshi Calls On Dean Of Diplomatic Corps In Brussels

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 08:24 PM

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi met the Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Brussels, Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Franco Coppola

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi met the Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Brussels, Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Franco Coppola.

During the meeting both the dignitaries underscored excellent relations between Pakistan and the Holy See. They also agreed to strengthen engagement in Brussels.

