Ambassador Qureshi, COLEAD General Delegate mull over enhanced cooperation in Sustainable Agriculture

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Tuesday met with General Delegate of COLEAD, Jeremy Knops along with members of the COLEAD team to mull over enhanced bilateral cooperation on sustainable agriculture.

During the meeting, Ambassador Qureshi discussed the ongoing areas of collaboration between Pakistan and COLEAD/AGRIINFO, particularly in the field of sustainable agriculture. Both sides acknowledged the importance of continuing joint efforts in capacity building, technical training, and knowledge sharing to strengthen agricultural value chains.

The Ambassador also stressed upon the avenues to further deepen engagement, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to promoting sustainable farming practices and enhancing agri-export potential in line with international standards.

The meeting reaffirmed the mutual interest in expanding this important partnership and building a resilient and environmentally responsible agricultural sector.

Deputy Head of Mission, Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi, Economic Minister Omar Hameed, Trade & investment Attaché Muhammad Bilal were also present in the meeting.