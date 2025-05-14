Ambassador Qureshi discuss peace, regional security in South Asia with Belgian journo, Nepalese envoy

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Wednesday held separate interactions with Belgian senior journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of MO Magazine, Gie Goris and Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal and discussed matters related to peace and regional security in South Asia

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Wednesday held separate interactions with Belgian senior journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of MO Magazine, Gie Goris and Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal and discussed matters related to peace and regional security in South Asia.

During the interaction with the Belgian Senior journalist, the dignitaries engaged in a thoughtful discussion on regional peace and security in South Asia, with particular focus on the recent escalation between Pakistan and India.

The Ambassador highlighted the importance of addressing the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, emphasizing its centrality to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

However, during his meeting with Ambassador Sewa Lamsal, the two envoys held a constructive exchange on the peace and security situation in South Asia and underscored the importance of SAARC for regional integration.