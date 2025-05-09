Open Menu

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Briefs EU Envoy On South Asia's Security Concerns

May 09, 2025

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to EU, Belgium, and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat on Thursday held a diplomatic meeting with Austria’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, Thomas Oberreiter, in Brussels to discuss regional and global geopolitical developments.

During the meeting, the ambassador briefed him on South Asia’s deteriorating security situation in view of India’s continuous violations of Pakistan’s territorial integrity and international law.

