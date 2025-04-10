Ambassador Rahim Hayat calls on Iranian counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Thursday met with Ambassador of Iran to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the EU, Seyed Mohammad Ali Robatjazi and discussed issues of mutual interest

Both the dignitaries exchanged views on regional and geopolitical developments during the meeting.