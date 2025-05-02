Ambassador Rahim Hayat Discusses Ways To Boost Engagement Within EU Media Landscape
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Friday held a productive meeting with CEO, Diplomatic World Magazine, Barbra Dietrich and Alberto Turkstra, Editor/Project Manager of the magazine.
During the meeting, the dignitaries discussed ways to enhance engagement within the EU media landscape.
