Open Menu

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Discusses Ways To Boost Engagement Within EU Media Landscape

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Ambassador Rahim Hayat discusses ways to boost engagement within EU media landscape

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Friday held a productive meeting with CEO, Diplomatic World Magazine, Barbra Dietrich and Alberto Turkstra, Editor/Project Manager of the magazine.

During the meeting, the dignitaries discussed ways to enhance engagement within the EU media landscape.

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

3 hours ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

4 hours ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

22 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

22 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From World