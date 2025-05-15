Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, investment opportunities for Belgian Businesses in Pakistan

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Thursday highlighted promising trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan for Belgian businesses during a call on paid by the President of the Federation of Belgian Chambers of Commerce

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Thursday highlighted promising trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan for Belgian businesses during a call on paid by the President of the Federation of Belgian Chambers of Commerce.

The Ambassador met President of the Federation of Belgian Chambers of Commerce, Branders Rene here at the Federation's Office, the Embassy of Pakistan Belgium wrote on its official X wall.

Both the dignitaries agreed to intensify efforts to enhance business to business (B2B) linkages in the future.