- Home
- World
- Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, investment opportunities for Belgian Businesses i ..
Ambassador Rahim Hayat Highlights Bilateral Trade, Investment Opportunities For Belgian Businesses In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 10:48 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Thursday highlighted promising trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan for Belgian businesses during a call on paid by the President of the Federation of Belgian Chambers of Commerce
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Thursday highlighted promising trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan for Belgian businesses during a call on paid by the President of the Federation of Belgian Chambers of Commerce.
The Ambassador met President of the Federation of Belgian Chambers of Commerce, Branders Rene here at the Federation's Office, the Embassy of Pakistan Belgium wrote on its official X wall.
Both the dignitaries agreed to intensify efforts to enhance business to business (B2B) linkages in the future.
Recent Stories
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest o ..
Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar
Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, investment opportunities for ..
Former DG WCLA, Kamran Lashari resigns
Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS examinations
Education Dept appoints 90 male, female teachers in Panjgur
DC Usta Muhammad emphasizes for elimination of cheating in exams
KP Govt to observe May 16 as "Day of Gratitude" in honor of national unity, arme ..
Police committed to protecting citizens' lives, property: RPO
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with ..
More Stories From World
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, investment opportunities for Belgian Businesses i ..3 minutes ago
-
UAE President welcomes US President Trump upon arrival in Abu Dhabi on state visit to UAE40 minutes ago
-
Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator Makkah3 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan's textile industry strengthens its position in international market4 hours ago
-
UAE President Welcomes US President Donald Trump on Official State Visit to United Arab Emirates4 hours ago
-
US President's visit highlights robust UAE-US economic ties4 hours ago
-
NYC honors Pakistani hero Kamran Masih, push for national award6 hours ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani hits home run, Yamamoto gets win as Dodgers down A's9 hours ago
-
Three Shurooq hospitality projects ranks among top 10% hotels worldwide9 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks on hospitals further degrade health care system in Gaza, UN warns10 hours ago
-
12th China Int'l Exhibition on Police Equipment held in Beijing10 hours ago
-
Giant pandas have a good time at Yueyang Zhonghua Giant Panda Garden in C China's Hunan3 hours ago