Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi Calls On Chinese Counterpart In Brussels
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Thursday met with the Chinese Ambassador to EU, Cai Run to discuss matters of mutual interest.
During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed ongoing regional and global developments, Pakistan-China relations and avenues to further deepen cooperation.
