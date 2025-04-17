Open Menu

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi Calls On Chinese Counterpart In Brussels

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Thursday met with the Chinese Ambassador to EU, Cai Run to discuss matters of mutual interest

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Thursday met with the Chinese Ambassador to EU, Cai Run to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed ongoing regional and global developments, Pakistan-China relations and avenues to further deepen cooperation.

