Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Tuesday met with senior Belgian Journalist, Steven Decraene of VRT for a constructive interaction

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Tuesday met with senior Belgian Journalist, Steven Decraene of VRT for a constructive interaction.

Both the dignitaries held exchange of views on a range of topics including key global and regional issues including peace & security in South Asia.