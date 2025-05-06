Open Menu

Ambassador Rahim Qureshi Meets Senior Belgian Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Tuesday met with senior Belgian Journalist, Steven Decraene of VRT for a constructive interaction

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Tuesday met with senior Belgian Journalist, Steven Decraene of VRT for a constructive interaction.

Both the dignitaries held exchange of views on a range of topics including key global and regional issues including peace & security in South Asia.

