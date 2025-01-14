Ambassador Sami Presents Credentials To Polish President In Illustrious Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 06:54 PM
WARSAW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Ambassador Muhammad Sami on Tuesday presented his credentials to President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Sebastian Duda and was accorded the Guard of Honor during an illustrious ceremony.
Ambassador Sami congratulated the President on Poland’s current presidency of the EU Council.
President Duda underscored the importance of Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member to the UN Security Council for the term 2025-26.
Both dignitaries discussed ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
