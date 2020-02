Ambassador Says Planned March 5 Visit of Burkina Faso Foreign Minister to Moscow Postponed

Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry's planned visit to Moscow on March 5 has been postponed, the republic's ambassador to Russia Antoine Somdah told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Alpha Barry's planned visit to Moscow on March 5 has been postponed, the republic's ambassador to Russia Antoine Somdah told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The visit of the Burkina Faso foreign minister, scheduled for March 5, has been postponed," the ambassador stated without giving dates of a future visit.

Somdah originally told Sputnik on January 31 of Barry's planned visit to Moscow. The foreign minister had planned to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.