Ambassador Sullivan Met With Russian Officials to Discuss Bilateral Issues - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan met on Wednesday with Russian officials to discuss a narrow set of bilateral issues, including the operation of the US embassy in the country, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"I can confirm that in this case our ambassador to Russia, Ambassador Sullivan, met with Russian government officials today. It was a pre-scheduled meeting to discuss a narrow set of bilateral issues ... Ambassador Sullivan is discussing issues in the bilateral relationship with his Russian counterparts. Those tend to be quite narrow. In many cases, those tend to be centered on the functioning of our embassy," Price told a briefing.