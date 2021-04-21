UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Sullivan To Return To US From Moscow This Week - Deputy Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Ambassador Sullivan to Return to US From Moscow This Week - Deputy Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Bartle Gorman, the deputy US ambassador in Moscow, said on Wednesday that US ambassador John Sullivan would return to the United States later this week.

Gorman was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier in the day.

"This week. They [Russian Foreign Ministry] are informed," Gorman told RIA Novosti after a meeting in the ministry.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Utmost Concern Recent Development ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

49 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

1 hour ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

1 hour ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

1 hour ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.