Ambassador Sullivan to Return to US From Moscow This Week - Deputy Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Bartle Gorman, the deputy US ambassador in Moscow, said on Wednesday that US ambassador John Sullivan would return to the United States later this week.

Gorman was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier in the day.

"This week. They [Russian Foreign Ministry] are informed," Gorman told RIA Novosti after a meeting in the ministry.