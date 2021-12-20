Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet Appointed Special Envoy of OIC Secretary General on Afghanistan

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, announced the appointment of Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Amb

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th December, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, announced the appointment of Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Amb.

Tariq Ali Bakheet as his Special Envoy on Afghanistan, to follow up on the implementation of the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers, particularly as regards coordinating efforts for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

This position is established at the close of the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The Special Envoy will coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance and support, and is mandated to pursue economic and political engagement with Afghanistan.