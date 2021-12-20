UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet Appointed Special Envoy Of OIC Secretary General On Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet Appointed Special Envoy of OIC Secretary General on Afghanistan

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, announced the appointment of Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Amb

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th December, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, announced the appointment of Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Amb.

Tariq Ali Bakheet as his Special Envoy on Afghanistan, to follow up on the implementation of the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers, particularly as regards coordinating efforts for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

This position is established at the close of the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The Special Envoy will coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance and support, and is mandated to pursue economic and political engagement with Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Resolution OIC

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Receives Foreign Minister of ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Foreign Minister of Kuwait

3 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General: Positive Atmosphere Prevail ..

OIC Secretary General: Positive Atmosphere Prevails Ahead of the Emergency Meeti ..

4 minutes ago
 KPK LG Polls: Tough competition between JUI-F and ..

KPK LG Polls: Tough competition between JUI-F and PTI as vote counts continues

19 minutes ago
 Russia Takes Bote of Borrell's Remark on EU Joinin ..

Russia Takes Bote of Borrell's Remark on EU Joining Russia-US Security Talks - R ..

8 minutes ago
 Bill on Harsher Penalty for Officials for Torture ..

Bill on Harsher Penalty for Officials for Torture to Be Heard This Year - Source

8 minutes ago
 DPO Bahawalpur inspects churches' security

DPO Bahawalpur inspects churches' security

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.