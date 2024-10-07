Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaboration opportunities with UAE university

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday visited Synergy University of Dubai where he explored the avenues for Pakistani students to benefit from the institution's programmes, and discussed its potential expansion into Pakistan

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday visited Synergy University of Dubai where he explored the avenues for Pakistani students to benefit from the institution's programmes, and discussed its potential expansion into Pakistan.

During the visit, the ambassador was given a detailed presentation outlining the university’s academic offerings and future development plans by Uzma Sindhu, Vice-Directorof Education Affairs and Philippe Mobio, Partnership Specialist.

Ambassador Tirmizi also engaged with the university’s faculty, management, and a diverse student body, visiting classrooms where he interacted with students from various nationalities.

He also met with Pakistani students currently enrolled at Synergy University, listening to their experiences, and encouraging them to continue excelling in their studies.

He also invited the university’s international faculty and students to visit Pakistan, highlighting the country’s rich culture and opportunities for educational partnerships.

It was agreed that a formal agreement would be considered for signing in the future, paving the way for a long-term partnership.

“We are keen to provide our students with access to quality education and support institutions like Synergy University in exploring opportunities within Pakistan,” Ambassador Tirmizi said.

Prof. Zaffar Mueen Nasar, Professor in the Department of Economics, Cheryll Flavier, Head of Agents and Schools Outreach, Faisal Ghani, Career and Project Development Manager and Waqar Ahmad, Operations Manager were also present during the meeting held with the University’s management.