Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Tirmizi commended the organizers for their dedication in establishing the Pakistan Pavilion and emphasized the pivotal role of art and literature in projecting a positive and soft image of Pakistan globally.

He encouraged members of the Pakistani diaspora to visit the pavilion to support the initiative.

Ambassador Tirmizi also urged Pakistani schools across the UAE to arrange visits for their students and teachers to the Pakistan Pavilion and the broader book fair.

The National Book Foundation (NBF) was represented at the event by Dr. Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director and Mr. Murad Ali Mohmand, Secretary NBF.

Ambassador Tirmizi also appreciated Mr. Sarmad Khan of Urdu World Books for his personal efforts in ensuring Pakistan’s continued presence at the fair for the second consecutive year.

The Pakistan Pavilion will remain open to visitors for the duration of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, from 26 April to 5 May 2025.

During his visit, Ambassador Tirmizi was given a detailed tour of the fair by Mr. Ibrahim Mohamed AlSalama from the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi. He visited all stalls set up by the Government of the UAE besides those of China, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan and Albania.

The Ambassador underscored the importance of collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and Pakistan’s National Book Foundation, particularly in translating and promoting literary works from both countries into each other’s languages.

Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his deep appreciation to the Abu Dhabi Government for the outstanding contributions to the promotion of art and culture. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s keen interest in working closely with local institutions to enhance its cultural presence in future events.

During his visit to the impressive National Library and Archives pavilion, Ambassador Tirmizi also conveyed his intention to collaborate with the National Library and Archives, Abu Dhabi, for the exchange and sharing of historical photographs of leadership visits between the two countries, dating back to the 1960s.