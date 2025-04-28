Open Menu

Ambassador Tirmizi Opens Pakistan's Pavilion At Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 09:27 PM

Ambassador Tirmizi opens Pakistan's pavilion at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Monday inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Tirmizi commended the organizers for their dedication in establishing the Pakistan Pavilion and emphasized the pivotal role of art and literature in projecting a positive and soft image of Pakistan globally.

He encouraged members of the Pakistani diaspora to visit the pavilion to support the initiative.

Ambassador Tirmizi also urged Pakistani schools across the UAE to arrange visits for their students and teachers to the Pakistan Pavilion and the broader book fair.

The National Book Foundation (NBF) was represented at the event by Dr. Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director and Mr. Murad Ali Mohmand, Secretary NBF.

Ambassador Tirmizi also appreciated Mr. Sarmad Khan of Urdu World Books for his personal efforts in ensuring Pakistan’s continued presence at the fair for the second consecutive year.

The Pakistan Pavilion will remain open to visitors for the duration of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, from 26 April to 5 May 2025.

During his visit, Ambassador Tirmizi was given a detailed tour of the fair by Mr. Ibrahim Mohamed AlSalama from the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi. He visited all stalls set up by the Government of the UAE besides those of China, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan and Albania.

The Ambassador underscored the importance of collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism and Pakistan’s National Book Foundation, particularly in translating and promoting literary works from both countries into each other’s languages.

Ambassador Tirmizi expressed his deep appreciation to the Abu Dhabi Government for the outstanding contributions to the promotion of art and culture. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s keen interest in working closely with local institutions to enhance its cultural presence in future events.

During his visit to the impressive National Library and Archives pavilion, Ambassador Tirmizi also conveyed his intention to collaborate with the National Library and Archives, Abu Dhabi, for the exchange and sharing of historical photographs of leadership visits between the two countries, dating back to the 1960s.

Recent Stories

Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Depu ..

Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..

20 seconds ago
 TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT route ..

TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes

22 seconds ago
 Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad

Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad

23 seconds ago
 Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tari ..

Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

25 seconds ago
 SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DS ..

SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs

26 seconds ago
 Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President ..

Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS

2 minutes ago
Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets

Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets

10 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

10 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Isl ..

CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-12

10 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call ..

Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call on Khawaja Asif

10 minutes ago
 IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq

IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq

10 minutes ago
 SBP notes further improvements in economic conditi ..

SBP notes further improvements in economic conditions in H1FY25

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World