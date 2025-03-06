Open Menu

Ambassador Tirmizi Welcomes Ambassador Of Rwanda At Pakistan House

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Ambassador Tirmizi welcomes Ambassador of Rwanda at Pakistan House

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Thursday welcomed Ambassador of Rwanda, John Mirenge here at Pakistan House.

The meeting focused on enhancing Pakistan-Rwanda relations and fostering collaboration in key sectors.

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion s ..

Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance

9 minutes ago
 MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to disc ..

MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..

10 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

10 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch Ne ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

40 minutes ago
 Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to gr ..

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..

40 minutes ago
 FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

55 minutes ago
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

2 hours ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

3 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

4 hours ago

More Stories From World