Ambassador Tirmizi Welcomes Ambassador Of Rwanda At Pakistan House
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Thursday welcomed Ambassador of Rwanda, John Mirenge here at Pakistan House.
The meeting focused on enhancing Pakistan-Rwanda relations and fostering collaboration in key sectors.
