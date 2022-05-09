UrduPoint.com

Ambassador To US Antonov Says Russia Will Not Allow Resurgence Of Nazism

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Ambassador to US Antonov Says Russia Will Not Allow Resurgence of Nazism

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Russia will not allow Nazism to resurface and will push back against attempts to ridicule the legacy of the soldiers that defeated it, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

"Our holy duty is to preserve the truth about the victory (over Nazi Germany). We will not allow to cross out the great pages of the past, (and) will not allow a resurgence of Nazism," Antonov said during the Immortal Regiment online conference.

"Attempts to ridicule the heroic legacy of our ancestors will definitely meet a staunch resistance," Antonov stressed.

More Stories From World

