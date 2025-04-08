Open Menu

Ambassador Zahra Calls On UNESCO To Foster Scientific Collaboration Addressing Common Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Permanent Delegate of Pakistan to UNESCO, Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Tuesday called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to foster scientific collaboration to address common challenges.

She was addressing the plenary session of the 221st session of the Executive board of UNESCO being held in Paris from April 7th-17th.

In her statement the Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stronger and more effective UNESCO to meet today’s challenges.

She emphasized the need for a realistic and sustainable budget to deliver on its strategic priorities in education, science, culture, and communication.

Ambassador Baloch urged strategic rationalization in the structure and work of the organization; enhancing synergies, and reducing duplication and overlapping.

She also called on promoting democratization of scientific progress and innovation; and insulate scientific advancement from artificial barriers and strategic competition.

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch appreciated the dedication and commitment of the UNESCO staff and underlined the need for transparency and accountability.

