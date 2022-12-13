Ambassadors Approve Package to Provide Ukraine With $19 Bln in 2023 - Representation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) EU ambassadors approved a package to provide Ukraine with 18 billion Euros ($19 billion) in 2023, the Czech Republic's Permanent Representation to the EU said in a statement.

"Ambassadors in principle unanimously approved a financial support package to provide #Ukraine with ‚¬18 billion in 2023," the representation said on Twitter.

"#EU2022CZ keeps its promise to help Ukraine stand up to Russia and the EU remains united," it said.