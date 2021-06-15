Ambassadors May Return to Moscow, Washington If Putin, Biden Reach Agreement - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The ambassadors of Russia and the United States may return to Washington and Moscow, respectively, if Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will reach a relevant agreement at their upcoming negotiations in Geneva, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov and US ambassador John Sullivan arrived in their countries for consultations this spring. Both diplomats will be present at the summit in Geneva.

"It seems now that the ambassadors have confused their places of work.

There is an intention to return the ambassadors to the places where they should work if the presidents agree on this. If the presidents agree, the ambassadors can return to the capitals immediately after the event in Geneva," Ushakov told reporters.

"Since we have agreed that both ambassadors will be part of the delegations, it seems to me this is already an indicator that they will then work in different locations," the Kremlin aide explained.