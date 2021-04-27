- Home
- World
- News
- Ambassadors of Baltic States, Slovakia Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday
Ambassadors Of Baltic States, Slovakia Summoned To Russian Foreign Ministry On Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:36 PM
The ambassadors of the Baltic countries and Slovakia will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, the ministry told reporters
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The ambassadors of the Baltic countries and Slovakia will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, the ministry told reporters.
"The ambassadors of the Baltic countries and Slovakia have been summoned to the foreign ministry on Wednesday," the ministry said.