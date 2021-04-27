UrduPoint.com
Ambassadors Of Baltic States, Slovakia Summoned To Russian Foreign Ministry On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:36 PM

Ambassadors of Baltic States, Slovakia Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday

The ambassadors of the Baltic countries and Slovakia will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, the ministry told reporters

"The ambassadors of the Baltic countries and Slovakia have been summoned to the foreign ministry on Wednesday," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

