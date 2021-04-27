Ambassadors of Baltic States, Slovakia Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday

The ambassadors of the Baltic countries and Slovakia will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, the ministry told reporters

