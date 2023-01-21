UrduPoint.com

Ambassadors Of Cyprus, Austria, Finland, Libya Start Work In Kiev - Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Ambassadors of Cyprus, Austria, Finland, Libya Start Work in Kiev - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The new ambassadors of Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Libya have begun work in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy published a video of the ambassadors' welcoming on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"The ambassadors of Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Libya are starting a diplomatic mission in Ukraine. Thank you for being with us here in Kyiv at this hard time," Zelenskyy said in a comment to the video on Telegram.

Many diplomatic missions suspended their work in Ukraine after Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022. In mid-May of last year, Zelenskyy said that 37 foreign embassies had resumed their work in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev Austria Finland Cyprus Libya February

Recent Stories

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

5 hours ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

6 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

6 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

6 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.