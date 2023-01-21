Ambassadors of Cyprus, Austria, Finland, Libya Start Work in Kiev - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The new ambassadors of Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Libya have begun work in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy published a video of the ambassadors' welcoming on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"The ambassadors of Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Libya are starting a diplomatic mission in Ukraine. Thank you for being with us here in Kyiv at this hard time," Zelenskyy said in a comment to the video on Telegram.

Many diplomatic missions suspended their work in Ukraine after Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022. In mid-May of last year, Zelenskyy said that 37 foreign embassies had resumed their work in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.