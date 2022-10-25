Ambassadors of Russia, Belarus Not Invited to Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies - Foundation

The Nobel Foundation said on Tuesday that ambassadors of Russia and Belarus in Sweden had not been invited to the 2022 Nobel Prize ceremonies in Stockholm

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Nobel Foundation said on Tuesday that ambassadors of Russia and Belarus in Sweden had not been invited to the 2022 Nobel prize ceremonies in Stockholm.

The ceremony will be held on December 10.

"The Nobel Foundation invites ambassadors stationed in Sweden, but in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has chosen not to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm," the foundation said in a statement.