Amber Alert As US Figure Skater Leads French Grand Prix
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Angers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Amber Glenn registered the best ever score by an American figure skater for a short programme as she swept into the lead at the French Grand Prix on Friday.
The defending champion at the event, Glenn scored 78.14 points, skating to Janet Jackson's "This Time".
Glenn hit a triple Axel to lead world bronze medallist Kim Chae-yeon of South Korea (70.90) and Japan's Wakaba Higuchi (66.98).
"I did my job, and I'm going to do it again tomorrow," said Glenn after her personal best.
In the men's short programme, China's Jin Boyang led with 88.12 points ahead of Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko (85.73) and Kazuki Tomono of Japan (83.45).
Jin, a two-time world bronze medalist in 2016 and 2017, has struggled in recent years.
"I am very surprised as my condition wasn't that great when I came here," said Jin after completing a quadruple toeloop, triple Axel and triple Lutz-triple toe.
"I didn't expect to skate as well as I did. Today was good and I hope to skate even better in the free programme."
Two-time European champions in ice dance Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy are on track for their third consecutive French Grand Prix win.
They lead with four and a half points to spare ahead of France's Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud with 2024 European bronze medalists Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius of Lithuania in third.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president
More Stories From World
-
Piastri takes Brazil sprint pole but wary of team orders for Norris6 minutes ago
-
Spain takes to social media in search for flood missing2 hours ago
-
Piastri takes Brazil sprint pole but wary of team orders for Norris2 hours ago
-
Spain flood deaths top 200, hopes fade for missing2 hours ago
-
Musk amplifies conservative voices in liberal Silicon Valley2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Paris Masters results2 hours ago
-
Zverev downs Tsitsipas in Paris as Rune keeps ATP Finals bid alive9 hours ago
-
Piastri takes Brazil sprint pole ahead of Norris9 hours ago
-
Black man convicted by all-white jury to be executed in South Carolina9 hours ago
-
Morales supporters storm Bolivia barracks, take 'around 20' hostages9 hours ago
-
Zverev downs Tsitsipas in Paris as Rune keeps ATP Finals bid alive9 hours ago
-
US announces $425 mn in new Ukraine security aid10 hours ago