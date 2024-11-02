Open Menu

Amber Alert As US Figure Skater Leads French Grand Prix

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Amber alert as US figure skater leads French Grand Prix

Angers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Amber Glenn registered the best ever score by an American figure skater for a short programme as she swept into the lead at the French Grand Prix on Friday.

The defending champion at the event, Glenn scored 78.14 points, skating to Janet Jackson's "This Time".

Glenn hit a triple Axel to lead world bronze medallist Kim Chae-yeon of South Korea (70.90) and Japan's Wakaba Higuchi (66.98).

"I did my job, and I'm going to do it again tomorrow," said Glenn after her personal best.

In the men's short programme, China's Jin Boyang led with 88.12 points ahead of Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko (85.73) and Kazuki Tomono of Japan (83.45).

Jin, a two-time world bronze medalist in 2016 and 2017, has struggled in recent years.

"I am very surprised as my condition wasn't that great when I came here," said Jin after completing a quadruple toeloop, triple Axel and triple Lutz-triple toe.

"I didn't expect to skate as well as I did. Today was good and I hope to skate even better in the free programme."

Two-time European champions in ice dance Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy are on track for their third consecutive French Grand Prix win.

They lead with four and a half points to spare ahead of France's Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud with 2024 European bronze medalists Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius of Lithuania in third.

Related Topics

World China France Job Lead Jackson Estonia Italy Japan South Korea Lithuania 2017 2016 Bronze Event Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

11 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

11 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

11 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

11 hours ago
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

11 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

11 hours ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

11 hours ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

11 hours ago
 Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms s ..

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

11 hours ago
 Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy pre ..

Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president

11 hours ago

More Stories From World