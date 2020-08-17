Ambiguous US Position on JCPOA Hinders Chances to Restore UN Sanctions on Iran - Bolton

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The US plans to launch the dispute resolution mechanism under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which can make it possible to restore international sanctions against Tehran, are hindered by Washington's own two-faced position on the agreement, former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in his article for the Wall Street Journal.

Last week, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in a statement that Washington would seek to trigger all UN sanctions on Iran in the coming days, after the UN Security Council rejected the US-sponsored draft resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran envisioned by the Iran nuclear deal ahead of its expiration on October 18.

"The agreement's backers argue that Washington, having withdrawn from the deal, has no standing to invoke its provisions. They're right. It's too cute by half to say we're in the nuclear deal for purposes we want but not for those we don't.

That alone is sufficient reason not to trigger the snapback process. Why afford any American legitimacy to this misbegotten creature? Further, the UN Charter allows no vetoes to decide 'procedural' questions, and that is how between nine and 13 members may categorize, and thereby stymie, Mr. Trump's ploy," Bolton said.

Bolton added that while trying to trigger sanctions against Tehran through the United Nations, the United States itself gave more legitimacy to the deal.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. The JCPOA stipulates that Iran must scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the UN arms embargo five years after the accord was adopted.

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and has since reimplemented wide-ranging sanctions against Iran.