Ambulance Drivers Strike In Yerevan To Demand Wages Increase

5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:40 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Drivers of the sixth substation of the ambulance service in Yerevan went on strike on Tuesday insisting on a meeting with public officials to press home their demand for a wage increase, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

One of the drivers told reporters that in recent months they have been working to the point of exhaustion, there have been twice as many calls, about 30 calls compared to the regular 17, but the salary has remained the same, about 111,000 (about $210) drams per month. 

Drivers are ready to serve only patients in life-threatening condition and are waiting for a meeting with representatives of the mayor's office and the management to table their demands.

