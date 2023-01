Ambulance Workers in Northwest England to Go on Strike Over Pay Raise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Ambulance workers of the GMB union will go on strike in the North West of England on Tuesday, demanding a pay raise amid soaring inflation and the rising cost of living.

"GMB's ambulance workers are angry.

In their own words 'they are done.' Our message to the Government is clear talk pay now," GMB National Secretary Rachel Harrison said.

North West Ambulance Service employees will stage four more protest actions on February 6 and 20, March 6 and 20, if their demands are not met.