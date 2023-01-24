Ambulance Workers in Northwest England to Go on Strike Over Pay Raise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Ambulance workers of the GMB union will go on strike in the North West of England on Tuesday, demanding a pay raise amid soaring inflation and the rising cost of living.

"GMB's ambulance workers are angry.

In their own words 'they are done.' Our message to the Government is clear ” talk pay now," GMB National Secretary Rachel Harrison said.

North West Ambulance Service employees will stage four more protest actions on February 6 and 20, March 6 and 20, if their demands are not met.