Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers

Silkyara Tunnel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Ambulances were on standby Thursday morning as Indian rescuers dug through the final meters of debris separating them from 41 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks.

Rescue teams have specially fitted stretchers with wheels, ready to pull out the exhausted men through 57 meters (187 feet) of steel pipe -- once it is finally driven through the final section of the tonnes of earth, concrete and rubble blocking their freedom.

Emergency vehicles and a field hospital stood ready, AFP journalists at the site said, preparing to receive the men who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand caved in 12 days ago.

"We have done rehearsals on how to get people safely out", National Disaster Response Force chief Atul Karwal told reporters Thursday.

"The boys will go in first," he said, "We have put wheels under the stretchers so that when we go in, we can get the people out one by one on the stretcher -- we are prepared in every way."