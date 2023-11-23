Open Menu

Ambulances On Standby As Indian Rescuers Near 41 Trapped Workers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers

Silkyara Tunnel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Ambulances were on standby Thursday morning as Indian rescuers dug through the final meters of debris separating them from 41 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks.

Rescue teams have specially fitted stretchers with wheels, ready to pull out the exhausted men through 57 meters (187 feet) of steel pipe -- once it is finally driven through the final section of the tonnes of earth, concrete and rubble blocking their freedom.

Emergency vehicles and a field hospital stood ready, AFP journalists at the site said, preparing to receive the men who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand caved in 12 days ago.

"We have done rehearsals on how to get people safely out", National Disaster Response Force chief Atul Karwal told reporters Thursday.

"The boys will go in first," he said, "We have put wheels under the stretchers so that when we go in, we can get the people out one by one on the stretcher -- we are prepared in every way."

Related Topics

India Vehicles Road SITE From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

1 hour ago
 US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

15 hours ago
Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

15 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

15 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

15 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

15 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

15 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

16 hours ago

More Stories From World