Ambush On Afghan Checkpoint Leaves 4 Police Officers Dead - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Ambush on Afghan Checkpoint Leaves 4 Police Officers Dead - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Four Afghan police officers were killed in an overnight ambush attack at a checkpoint in the Uruzgan province, a local governor spokesman told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to Zargi Ebadi, spokesman for the governor of Uruzgan, the attack took place at 4 a.

m. local time (23:30 GMT) and resulted in fatalities and material damage to the checkpoint into regional capital Tirinkut.

The perpetrators are also believed to have seized ammunition from the checkpoint.

Neither the Taliban nor any other militant group have claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

More Stories From World

