AmCham Head Believes Coronavirus in US Lost 'Political Component' After Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The topic of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States has lost its "political component" after the elections, decisions will now be made more rationally, Alexis Rodzianko, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik.

"There is a theory that the coronavirus has lost its political component after the elections, that, perhaps, decisions will be made more rationally in the States, less emotional, less aimed at political gain," Rodzianko said.

He also noted that Biden was looking at "the price of the medicine rather than the suffering from the disease."