UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AmCham Head Believes Coronavirus In US Lost 'Political Component' After Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

AmCham Head Believes Coronavirus in US Lost 'Political Component' After Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The topic of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States has lost its "political component" after the elections, decisions will now be made more rationally, Alexis Rodzianko, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik.

"There is a theory that the coronavirus has lost its political component after the elections, that, perhaps, decisions will be made more rationally in the States, less emotional, less aimed at political gain," Rodzianko said.

He also noted that Biden was looking at "the price of the medicine rather than the suffering from the disease."

Related Topics

Russia Price United States Chamber Commerce From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

18 minutes ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

18 minutes ago

Muslim filmmaker in India forced to issue 'uncondi ..

27 seconds ago

Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with Vietnam in ..

29 seconds ago

Mayor Islamabad planted pine tree at NPC

30 seconds ago

FM Qureshi for deeper Pak-EU engagement in economi ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.