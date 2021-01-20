UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AmCham Head Hopes Biden To Continue Trump's Policy Of Avoiding New Wars

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

AmCham Head Hopes Biden to Continue Trump's Policy of Avoiding New Wars

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Alexis Rodzianko, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), hopes that new US President Joe Biden will be able to calm down the society and continue Donald Trump's policy not to start new wars.

"I can say that it would be great if he really could achieve peace in society, smoother, diplomatically correct relations," Rodzianko told Sputnik.

"I would also like him to continue Trump's tradition of not starting new wars," he added.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Chamber Commerce

Recent Stories

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

25 minutes ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

25 minutes ago

Muslim filmmaker in India forced to issue 'uncondi ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with Vietnam in ..

8 minutes ago

Mayor Islamabad planted pine tree at NPC

8 minutes ago

FM Qureshi for deeper Pak-EU engagement in economi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.