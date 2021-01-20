MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Alexis Rodzianko, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), hopes that new US President Joe Biden will be able to calm down the society and continue Donald Trump's policy not to start new wars.

"I can say that it would be great if he really could achieve peace in society, smoother, diplomatically correct relations," Rodzianko told Sputnik.

"I would also like him to continue Trump's tradition of not starting new wars," he added.