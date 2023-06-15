AmCham Head Says Impossible to Fight Climate Change Without Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) It is impossible to effectively fight global climate change without Russia, and it is important to make this fact clear for others, Robert Agee, the president and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), said on Thursday.

"(Russian metal producers) Rusal and Nornickel ... are the cleanest aluminum producers in the whole world. It is very important to tell people that it is impossible to achieve 'the green' agenda and slow down climate change without Russia," Agee said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023.

Talking about the current situation with food security, Agee stated that sanctions imposed by the West against Russia have led to the blocking of fertilizer exports and rising food prices.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17.