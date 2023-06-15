UrduPoint.com

AmCham Head Says Impossible To Fight Climate Change Without Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:45 PM

AmCham Head Says Impossible to Fight Climate Change Without Russia

It is impossible to effectively fight global climate change without Russia, and it is important to make this fact clear for others, Robert Agee, the president and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) It is impossible to effectively fight global climate change without Russia, and it is important to make this fact clear for others, Robert Agee, the president and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), said on Thursday.

"(Russian metal producers) Rusal and Nornickel ... are the cleanest aluminum producers in the whole world. It is very important to tell people that it is impossible to achieve 'the green' agenda and slow down climate change without Russia," Agee said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023.

Talking about the current situation with food security, Agee stated that sanctions imposed by the West against Russia have led to the blocking of fertilizer exports and rising food prices.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

World Exports Russia St. Petersburg Chamber June Commerce Media Event From

Recent Stories

PPPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi's mayor, Salm ..

PPPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi's mayor, Salman Abdullah deputy mayor

2 minutes ago
 DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesse ..

DMCC sees 24% yearly increase in chinese businesses

12 minutes ago
 UAE President meets Serbian President in Belgrade ..

UAE President meets Serbian President in Belgrade to discuss bilateral ties and ..

12 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduates gra ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduates graduation ceremony

12 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Guyana with invitation to COP ..

12 minutes ago
 DSO hosts &#039;Roboday PitchDay,&#039; showcases ..

DSO hosts &#039;Roboday PitchDay,&#039; showcases cutting-edge robotics advancem ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.