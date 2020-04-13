UrduPoint.com
AmCham Head Suggests US To Help Russia In Fight Against COVID-19 If Necessary

Mon 13th April 2020

Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia, told Sputnik that the United States would be able to show a goodwill gesture and respond to Russia's help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus if necessary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia, told Sputnik that the United States would be able to show a goodwill gesture and respond to Russia's help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus if necessary.

On April 1, Russia's An-124 Ruslan military cargo aircraft arrived in New York. According to the Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, the plane brought medical equipment, including masks and disinfectants. Antonov expressed confidence that Washington would do the same for Russia if necessary. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said last week it had footed half of the bill for the medical cargo sent to the United States to fight COVID-19. The other half was paid by the US side.

"This is a gesture of goodwill, which is especially valuable because it is the assistance provided at the right time.

The situation with the pandemic in the US is much worse than in Russia at the moment. God forbid that Russia would face such an intensive scenario as in the US. We all hope that this will not happen. But if this happens in Russia, then it will happen later. By that time, the United States will presumably be able to show this kind of goodwill gesture, which Russia may need. This is a good example of how countries can help each other in difficult times," Rodzianko said.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev has called on Russia and the United States to set aside political disagreements and unite in the face of a common enemy � the coronavirus pandemic.

The US has become the worst-affected nation by the coronavirus, with over half a million people infected and over 22,000 dead, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

