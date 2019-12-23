AmCham Russia Head Confident Trump to Dodge Impeachment in Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump is highly likely to avoid impeachment because the Republican-majority Senate is expected to defend the president, President of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia Alexis Rodzianko told Sputnik.

"As for Trump's impeachment, the lower house of the US Congress [the House of Representatives] has already voted to remove the president from office. Thus, the Democrats moved the impeachment proceedings to the Senate, and the Senate is likely to acquit Trump," Rodzianko said.

Over the past month, it has become clear that the issue of impeachment is purely a party process, where the Democrats are against the president and the Republicans support Trump, the official said.

"You need two-thirds of all votes in order to receive a guilty verdict in the Senate. The Republicans constitute a majority there, and as far as I understand nobody among the Republicans is going to vote for such a verdict. Thus, Trump will be acquitted by a pure majority," Rodzianko added.

The AmCham Russia head also believes that the probability of Trump's re-election in 2020 is currently quite high and his economic policy could be a strong argument in favor of election victory.

"There is one year ahead [of the election]. This is the main year when the election campaign is being played out. Judging by the current situation, Trump has many advantages. The US economy is in very good condition, unemployment is historically low, and the stock market is historically high ... Looking from today's situation, I think the probability that he will be re-elected for a second term is high enough," Rodzianko said.

The House of Representatives voted on December 19 to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote came after the House conducted an impeachment inquiry and concluded that Trump solicited foreign meddling in the US electoral process in connection with his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.