Amendment on Presidential Terms in Russia Should Be Discussed With Putin - Lower House

(@FahadShabbir)

The idea to abandon presidential terms limitations or reset the presidencies to zero after adopting an amendment to the Russian constitution should be discussed with President Vladimir Putin and leaders of the lower house factions, the speaker of the lower house, Viacheslav Volodin, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The idea to abandon presidential terms limitations or reset the presidencies to zero after adopting an amendment to the Russian constitution should be discussed with President Vladimir Putin and leaders of the lower house factions, the speaker of the lower house, Viacheslav Volodin, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova called for abandoning the presidential terms limitations or resetting them to zero, asking her colleagues to formulate a relevant amendment.

"The amendment, proposed by Valentina Vladimirovna [Tereshkova], has to be discussed with the president, as it deals with him ... It will also be proper to hold consultations with the leaders of the political factions and, of course, to prepare the amendment itself," Volodin said at a plenary session of the Russian lower chamber.