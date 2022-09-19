Amendment to Constitution on Renaming Capital of Kazakhstan Entered Into Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The presidential decree on renaming the capital of the country from Nur-Sultan to Astana was published on Monday in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper and entered into force.

On Saturday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on constitutional amendments, including the introduction of a seven-year presidency term and renaming the capital Nur-Sultan back to Astana.

The text of the decree stated that it would come into force from the day of its first official publication.

In addition, the newspaper published a law on amendments and additions to the constitution that also came into force from the day of the first official publication.

Astana was renamed into Nur-Sultan in March 2019 to honor Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was finishing his almost 30-year tenure at the time.