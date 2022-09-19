UrduPoint.com

Amendment To Constitution On Renaming Capital Of Kazakhstan Entered Into Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 06:20 AM

Amendment to Constitution on Renaming Capital of Kazakhstan Entered Into Force

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The presidential decree on renaming the capital of the country from Nur-Sultan to Astana was published on Monday in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper and entered into force.

On Saturday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on constitutional amendments, including the introduction of a seven-year presidency term and renaming the capital Nur-Sultan back to Astana.

The text of the decree stated that it would come into force from the day of its first official publication.

In addition, the newspaper published a law on amendments and additions to the constitution that also came into force from the day of the first official publication.

Astana was renamed into Nur-Sultan in March 2019 to honor Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was finishing his almost 30-year tenure at the time.

Related Topics

Astana Kazakhstan March 2019 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

21 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

1 day ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

1 day ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

1 day ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.