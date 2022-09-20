Amendments on Punishment for Desertion Submitted to Russian State Duma

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Amendments on criminal liability for non-appearance for military service on conscription and desertion have been submitted to the Russia State Duma, the lower house of the parliament, and such crimes may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

"Abandoning a unit or a place of service without authorization, as well as failure to appear on time without good reason for service for a period of more than one month, committed by a serviceman undergoing military service by conscription or under a contract, during the period of mobilization or martial law, in wartime or in conditions of armed conflict or the conduct of hostilities shall be punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to ten years," the document read.

According to the amendments, failure to execute an order during wartime, including failure to take part in hostilities that resulted in tragic consequences, may be punished by 10 years in prison.