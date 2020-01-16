UrduPoint.com
Amendments To Constitution Aim To Enhance Role Of Civil Society, Political Parties - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:22 PM

Amendments to Constitution Aim to Enhance Role of Civil Society, Political Parties - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that amendments to the country's constitution, proposed during his annual address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, are aimed at increasing role of the civil society and political parties in Russia

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that amendments to the country's constitution, proposed during his annual address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, are aimed at increasing role of the civil society and political parties in Russia.

"The purpose of these amendments is to ensure further development of Russia as the state of law and the social state, to increase the efficiency of our country's institutions, to strengthen the role of civil society, political parties, and our regions in developing the most important decisions, to develop our state," Putin said at a meeting with members of the working group on constitutional amendments.

